CM KCR to unfurl national flag at Golconda Fort on Independence Day

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will also unveil Telangana's progress in the last nine-and-a-half years after the State's formation and its future plans on the occasion

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:18 PM, Mon - 14 August 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will hoist the national flag at Golconda Fort for the 10th time on Tuesday marking Independence Day. He will also unveil Telangana’s progress in the last nine-and-a-half years after the State’s formation and its future plans on the occasion.

The Chief Minister will unfurl the tricolour at Golconda Fort around 10 am and will later address the people of the State. He will also pay homage to the martyrs by placing a wrath at the Martyrs’ Memorial at Secunderabad Parade Grounds.

Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari visited Golconda Fort and inspected the arrangements being made for the Independence Day celebrations on Tuesday. She instructed officials to make necessary arrangements and work in close coordination to make the event a grand success. She discussed in detail on the arrangements being put in place by various departments.

The police department has made all the bandobust arrangements as per the blue book and also arranged for traffic diversions. The Chief Secretary also took stock of the traffic management, seating arrangements, power, water supply, sanitation, medicare besides distribution of invitation cards and cultural programmes.

Additional Commisioner of Police (Traffic) D Sudhir Babu, Secretary for Roads and Buildings Srinivas Raju, GHMC commissioner Ronald Rose, HMWSSB managing director Dana Kishore, I&PR commissioner Ashok Reddy and other senior officials were present.