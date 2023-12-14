Big C offers healthcare benefits for free upon purchase of smartphones

Customers buying smartphones at Big C showrooms would receive healthcare benefits worth upto Rs 1.10 lakh for free, said Big C Founder and CMD, M Balu Choudary

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:30 PM, Thu - 14 December 23

Hyderabad: Big C Founder and CMD, M Balu Choudary announced three offers during the 21st anniversary event of the mobile retail chain. Speaking at an event attended by prominent personalities, he said for the first time in the country, Big C is offering healthcare benefits for free upon purchase of smartphones.

Mr. Choudary said customers buying smartphones at Big C showrooms would receive healthcare benefits worth upto Rs 1.10 lakh for free. The offer includes unlimited telephonic doctor consultations for a year, accident insurance coverage, and up to 20 per cent discount on medicine along with a free ambulance service of up to Rs 5,000.

Smartphone buyers will also receive Paytm vouchers worth Rs 75,000 which could be used for entertainment, travelling, consumer goods etc. Big C is also providing up to 10 per cent cashback on mobile/smart TV/laptop purchase, exclusive benefits on ATM card transaction and no-cost EMI. Also on offer are branded accessories at a 51 per cent discount and free Bolt Smart Watch jodi offer, he said.