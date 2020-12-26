Bigg Boss fame Sohel Syed signs a quirky project

Speaking on the occasion, Sohel said he did not get much recognition although he acted in some movies before Bigg Boss Season 4.

Published: 5:24 pm

Former Bigg Boss contestant Sohel Syed, who shot to fame with the Telugu reality show, has signed a movie soon after the completion of the show. The untitled project is being bankrolled by producer Appi Reddy under the banner Mic Movies. Appi Reddy, who had produced movies like George Reddy and Pressure Cooker, said “Now we are making the third movie with director Srinivas Vinjanampati. All big stars have encouraged our movies. Now the upcoming movie with actor Sohel will surely have great content. No filmmaker had worked on such a concept earlier. I am sure this project is going to be another sensation,” he said during a press meet.

Speaking on the occasion, Sohel said he did not get much recognition although he acted in some movies before Bigg Boss Season 4. “I earned name and friends through the Telugu reality show. I thank all the fans and people who have supported me in the house. It’s so overwhelming to see them on social media imitating my dialogues. Soon after coming out of the Bigg Boss house, everyone has been wondering as to what movie will be signing for. The story is certainly a quirky one and producer like Appi Reddy coming forward to make a movie with newcomers is good for the film industry,” he added.

