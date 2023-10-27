Bigg Boss Telugu 7: Intense drama over captaincy task

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:03 PM, Fri - 27 October 23

Bigg Boss Telugu 7

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu 7 completes 50 days, and this week’s captaincy task is ongoing. The eligible contestants who stand a chance to win the captaincy task are in the race for the title ‘Bigg Boss Marathon.’

In this episode, Bigg Boss announced that some contestants are not eligible to win the captaincy as they lack the required skillset, and they must face the punishment of holding Mirchi garlands.

Bigg Boss also hinted that those who are not capable of winning the captaincy should receive eliminations and gave the other housemates the power to vote.

This week’s captaincy task has created tension with some contestants, especially due to the ongoing fights between each other in the house. This episode’s promos were trending, and the contestants’ names to win the captaincy are yet to be revealed.

Viewers must watch the episode to find out who will emerge as the captain for this week.

