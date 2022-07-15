Bihar Craft fair begins at Shilparamam

Hyderabad: The Industries Department of Bihar is organising a Bihar Craft Fair from Friday to July 25 at Shilparamam, where handicraft, handloom and khadi items made by skilled craftsmen, weavers and entrepreneurs of Bihar will be displayed.

A total of 80 stalls will be set up in the fair showcasing different types of handicrafts, handlooms and khadi. The timings of the fair are from 10.30 am to 8 pm.

Live demonstration of five arts like Sikki art, Manjusha art, Sujni art, Madhubani painting and Tikuli art will be organised where people will be able to see the live handicraft items being made in front of them, which is the attraction of this fair. The folk music of Bihar and different varieties of food items from Bihar will also be featured at the fair.

Alok Kumar, Special Secretary, Bihar and Shilparamam General Manager Anjaiah inaugurated the fair.