Bike lifter arrested, 10 vehicles recovered in Hyderabad

Shaik Riyazuddin, a native of Kamareddy district was involved in theft of bikes from public places in different police stations areas in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:05 PM, Mon - 28 November 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Tukaramgate police arrested a person who was allegedly involved in theft of motorcycles and recovered 10 stolen vehicles from his possession.

Shaik Riyazuddin (40), a native of Kamareddy district was involved in theft of bikes from public places in different police stations areas in the city.

After stealing the motorcycles, he sold it for small amounts to one S Srinivas Goud (35) of Kamareddy, ACP Gopalapuram, N Sudhir said.

The police arrested Srinivas Goud for purchasing the stolen property.

Both the persons were produced before the court and were sent to remand.