Bike lifter arrested in Hyderabad

The police recovered six motorcycles from the accused Bobbiligama Venkata Das

By | Published: 12:35 am

Hyderabad: A youngster allegedly involved in six cases of motorcycle theft was arrested by the Narsingi police on Saturday.

The police recovered six motorcycles from him.

According to the police, Bobbiligama Venkata Das (25), a resident of Manikonda and native of Vikarabad, made away with two-wheelers parked in front of houses and in public places.

M Gangadhar, SHO, Narsingi said he was involved in six offences reported in the limits of the Narsingi, Shabad and Chowdarigudem police stations.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .