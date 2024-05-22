Bike taxi driver arrested in Hyderabad

The victim, aged around 16 years, left her house on Monday after her parents scolded the teenager for constantly using the mobile phone. Soon after she went missing, the parents lodged a complaint with the police.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 May 2024, 11:44 PM

Hyderabad: A bike taxi driver was arrested by the Tukaramgate police for sexually assaulting a girl who had left her house following a quarrel with her parents.

The victim, aged around 16 years, left her house on Monday after her parents scolded the teenager for constantly using the mobile phone. Soon after she went missing, the parents lodged a complaint with the police.

Also Read TSRTC merger process delayed

The girl wandered on the streets and in the night was spotted by a bike taxi driver.

The driver on pretext of helping her took her around different areas of the city before heading to a lodge at Kachiguda around midnight where he sexually assaulted the victim. He later threatened the girl and dropped her on the road and escaped.

The girl returned to the house and informed her parents about what had happened. A complaint was lodged by the parents at Tukaramgate police station.

A case under various Sections of IPC and POCSO Act was registered and special teams nabbed the suspect. He was arrested and produced before the court.