Hyderabad: Suspect held in theft case dies in custody

The suspect identified as Chiranjeevi of L B Nagar was detained by the police in connection with a case of theft that was registered at Tukaramgate police station.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:57 AM, Wed - 26 April 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A suspect who was detained in connection with an investigation into a theft case at Tukaramgate police station died under suspicious circumstances on Tuesday night. The man identified as Chiranjeevi of L B Nagar was detained by the police in connection with a case of theft that was registered at Tukaramgate police station.

After the man allegedly complained of health issues and collapsed in the police station, the constables shifted him to Gandhi Hospital where he died.

Soon after knowing about the death of the man, the relatives rushed to the hospital and staged a protest. Later, the relatives also staged a protest at the DCP (North) office. However, they were dispersed by police personnel. Senior police officials have ordered an enquiry into the incident.