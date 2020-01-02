Elderly woman ends life in Hyderabad

By | Published: 6:49 pm

Hyderabad: An elderly woman allegedly committed suicide by self-immolation in her residence in HUDA Colony of Chandanagar late on Wednesday night. She is suspected to have been depressed over a chronic illness.

According to the police, B Nagamani (85) was suffering from a mild paralysis for more than a year and was staying alone in the house. She was being treated, but there was no improvement in her condition.

The Chandanagar police said Nagamani was reportedly depressed over this and could have doused herself with fuel before setting herself on fire. She suffered grievous burns and died on the spot.

The body, which was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy, was later handed over to the family on Thursday.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter