BioAsia 2024 to be held in February

The three-day event is expected to witness over 70 high-profile speakers and draw over 2500 participants.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 January 2024, 04:29 PM

Hyderabad: The 21st edition of BioAsia, the premier life sciences and healthcare forum in Asia, where innovation, data, and artificial intelligence converge to redefine possibilities will be held at the HICC from February 26 to 28.

The theme of BioAsia 2024 will be ‘Data and AI: Redefining Possibilities’ and the event will explore the trans formative potential of data and AI in shaping the future of the life sciences industry and healthcare delivery. “We are eager to welcome over 3000 global leaders from more than 50 countries in the life science and healthcare sector,” said IT & Industries Minister, D Sridhar Babu.

These include keynote speakers such as Dr. Christopher Boerner, CEO of Bristol Myers Squibb, David Ricks, CRO of Eli Lilly and Company, Geoff Martha, Chairman and CEO of Medtronic, Nobel Laureate and Johns Hopkins School of Medicine’s Prof Gregg Semenza, and others.

The event will foster insightful discussions, interactive sessions, and networking opportunities that will collectively explore the potential opportunities data and AI can unleash for life sciences companies.