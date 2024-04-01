Opposition parties utilizing natural calamities for LS polls: Sridhar Babu

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, the minister alleged that former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was politicising the issue for votes.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 April 2024, 08:26 PM

Peddapalli: IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu found fault with opposition parties for politicizing farmers issues and utilizing natural calamities to gain benefit in parliament elections.

The State government was giving top priority to welfare of farmers, he said.

To ensure that there should not be power cuts, the state government was purchasing eight percent excess power than that of the electricity that was utilized in the months of February and March last year and supplying it to the people. Claiming that there were no power cuts in the State, the Minister said opposition parties were spreading wrong propaganda.

Adequate funds would be allocated in the full-fledged budget to be presented after parliament polls for the implementation of six guarantees promised before assembly elections by the Congress, he said.