Relish Hyderabadi biryani at only Rs 2

Customers visiting the Naidu Gari Kunda Biryani, a multi-cuisine restaurant, which has branches in KPHB, Gachibowli and Dilsukhnagar, can relish a vegetable or non-veg biryani for just Rs.2.

By Yuvraj Akula Updated On - 09:47 PM, Sat - 9 December 23

Hyderabad: In the vibrant and rich tapestry of Indian cuisines, one dish that stands out is the biryani. Now, this piping hot, scrumptious and aromatic delicacy can be relished for just Rs.2 in Hyderabad. Yes, you heard it right.

However, there is a catch to this offer. It is only extended to customers who pay with an Rs.2 note only and is applicable for one biryani per head.

Launched a month ago, the restaurant so far received 120 Rs.2 notes. “We launched this deal so as to ascertain whether people still have Rs.2 notes. So far, the response has been good,” says J Manohar, owner of the restaurant.

The multi-cuisine restaurant has a huge spread of biryanis including vegetable, chicken and mutton dum biryanis, mughlai chicken biryani, dilkush chicken biryani, Japanese Kamju Pitta biryani, fish and prawns biryanis. These biryanis come in three portions – single, couple and family that will suffice for one, two and four persons respectively.

Earlier, this restaurant threw an open challenge to foodies to complete its Baahubali thali comprising more than 30 food varieties in just 30 minutes to win a cash prize of Rs.1 lakh. The thali consisted of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes like chicken biryani, prawns curry, schezwan noodles that includes the salad, raita and drinks.

The thali, which suffice for three to four persons, costs Rs.1,999. So far, only seven persons have been successful in the challenge, which is still open to the customers.