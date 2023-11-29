Singer Anuj Gurwara’s ‘biryani message’ for Telangana voters

In a video message, Singer Anuj Gurwara used the metaphor of Hyderabadi biryani to stress the importance of unity

29 November 23

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Assembly elections tomorrow, popular Hyderabadi playback singer Anuj Gurwara took to his Instagram handle to deliver a compelling message to the voters in the most unusual way. In a video message, he used the metaphor of Hyderabadi biryani to stress the importance of unity.

Comparing the city’s residents to the varied ingredients of biryani, he emphasised that the true essence of Hyderabad lies in its harmonious coexistence. Anuj expressed that attempts to divide the city would diminish its spirit, highlighting its unique blend of cultures.

Describing the process of cooking a Hyderabadi biryani in Dakhni, Anuj said, “These ingredients would only get a great taste if they were cooked together and served together just like how the city of Hyderabad is. Our city is a wholesome all-in-one city.”

“You cannot govern us or maximise our potential by dividing us. We live together because of our spirit. That’s the city we are. New city, old city, and many more Hyderabadis are all ingredients of this wholesome dish. This is why Hyderabad has always been known as the city of love. Everybody has space to live here. People from across the world have come here, settled down years ago, and have become Hyderabadis,” he said.

He further added that the city embraces people of all kinds, irrespective of the belief systems they hold. “No imposition here. The only condition is that we all live together, celebrate our festivals, work hard, eat great food, and fight with each other. When our roads are flooded due to rain, we will also question the government together. But we will only accept leaders that respect social, communal harmony in the State,” he said.

Asserting that the city’s strength lies in unity, Anuj urged voters to choose leaders who prioritise social and communal harmony in Hyderabad. While acknowledging the city’s development, he emphasised that peace should not be undervalued.

“On November 30, vote for people who will maintain the peace and harmony here in Hyderabad…Hum Hyderabad hain, Hum Telangana hain, Hum Biryani hai… vote for being together (sic),” he said.

As the video gained widespread attention, numerous internet users echoed similar sentiments by sharing and reposting the clip. The Telangana Assembly elections are scheduled for November 30, and the vote-counting is slated for December 3.