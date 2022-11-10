BITS Pilani launches MTech Cloud Computing degree

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:59 PM, Thu - 10 November 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Work Integrated Learning Programmes (WILP) division of Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS), Pilani, has launched the MTech Cloud Computing degree. The course will help working professionals and their employers keep up pace with the ever-evolving world of digitization and in particular, the rapid proliferation of cloud-based solutions, according to a press release.

The MTech programme aims at imparting the learners with thorough knowledge of Big Data, Distributed Computing, Network and Security in Cloud, building Cloud-native applications, Cloud Economics, and other aspects of Cloud Computing to help enhance their career prospects.

Also Read TIFR conducts 10-balloon flights for scientific purposes

The UGC approved four-semester programme is designed for working professionals, so that they can pursue industry- relevant curriculum in cloud computing, without having to take a break from work, it said. The last date to apply for admissions is December 5. For more information, visit the website https://bits-pilani-wilp.ac.in/m-tech/cloud-computing.php.