Hyderabad: BITS Pilani hosts the Int’l Conference on Sensor Technology

Published Date - 05:02 PM, Mon - 18 December 23

Hyderabad: BITS Pilani, Hyderabad campus is hosting the 16th edition of International Conference of Sensor Technology (ICST) from December 18 to December 20, 2023. The three day event will witness discussions and collaborations in the domain of sensing technology with 200 delegates attending the conference from leading institutions worldwide.

The first day of the conference witnessed inauguration by M. Srikanth, Mission Director, Chandrayan -3 and Aditya-L1 missions, ISRO who shed light into the complex range of sensing systems and their integrations in Chandrayaan-3 mission.

The conference will feature 12 invited lectured aimed to disseminate state of the art research findings at the forum. The conference will also feature close to 100 oral and poster presentations. A panel discussion titled ‘Women in Sensing Technology (WiSe) is also scheduled for day two. A special focus is being laid on participation of young researchers with planned awards to recognise students and early career scientists.

Dr. Jagannath Nayak, Director, Centre for High Energy System and Sciences (CHESS), DRDO, introduced the entire product development cycle of the indigenously developed fibreoptic gyroscope based sensors while Prof. V Ramgopal Rao, Group Vice Chancellor of BITS Pilani participated in a special plenary talk.