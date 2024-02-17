BJP asks govt to handover Medigadda damage probe to CBI

If Congress is serious about probing the irregularities it should immediately order a CBI probe. CBI is a competent agency to handle such cases, BJP MLA Payal Shankar suggested

17 February 2024

Hyderabad: BJP MLA Payal Shankar reiterated his party’s demand to handover the probe into the alleged irregularities in the execution of Kaleshwaram project to CBI.Speaking in assembly on Saturday, Payal Shankar said the State government should immediately send a request to the Centre seeking CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram Project.

“If Congress is serious about probing the irregularities it should immediately order a CBI probe. CBI is a competent agency to handle such cases. CM should concentrate on implementing Six Guarantees and allow CBI to probe the irregularities,”he suggested.

He criticised the State government for not providing complete information on Medigadda barrage to National Dam Safety Authority(NDSA) and said the Congress government was not cooperating with the centre in knowing the facts about the damages caused to the barrage.

Responding to the allegation of the BJP member, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said the State government was ready to share information about Medigadda barrage and that it had already informed to NDSA.