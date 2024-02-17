Govt not to take Medigadda repair works in hurry: Ponguleti

Speaking in assembly, Srinivas Reddy said the BRS members were asking to take up repair works on a war footing, but the government was firm in its decision to take up works only after getting reports from experts.

Hyderabad: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said the State government would not take up repairs on the damages caused to Medigadda barrage in a hurry and that it would wait for experts recommendations.

He alleged that the previous government had tried to finish the works of Kaleshwaram at the earliest due to which the quality of the work were affected and the Medigadda barrage suffered damages.