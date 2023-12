BJP councillors from Wanaparthy join Congress

TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud formally invited them into the partyfold.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:03 PM, Fri - 29 December 23

Hyderabad: A few BJP councillors, including B Ramadevi, Boddupally Padma and former Municipal vice chairman B Krishna from Wanaparthy quit the party and joined the Congress party on Friday.

TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud formally invited them into the partyfold. After the formal entry, the BJP councilors accompanied by former Minister G Chinna Reddy met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in the evening.