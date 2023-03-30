BJP Dalit Morcha general secretary joins BRS

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:51 PM, Thu - 30 March 23

Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy is welcoming BJP leader Kuthuri Narasimhulu into BRS fold, at Potharam in Siddipet district on Thursday.

Siddipet: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Dalit Morcha general secretary K Narasimhulu along with his followers joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) at Potharam in Dubbaka Mandal on Thursday.

BRS senior Dalit leader Bakki Venkataiah and Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy were present. Welcoming Narasimhulu into the party fold, the Medak MP called upon the people of Dubbaka to support the BRS and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao since the ruling party had changed the face of Dubbaka within nine years.

Reddy said many workers from both the BJP and Congress were coming forward to join the BRS impressed with the Chief Minister’s vision and work.

