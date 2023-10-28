BJP dissidents leaving party in old Karimnagar

The BJP Manakondur constituency in-charge resigned from the party on Friday after the party allocated the ticket to a newly joined person Arepalli Mohan.

Published Date - 07:39 PM, Sat - 28 October 23

Karimnagar: BJP dissidents, who failed to get tickets, are unhappy with the party’s indifferent attitude. While some of the leaders have already left the party, a few of them are trying to contest as rebels in the assembly elections.

Similar is the case with Avunuri Ramakanth, who was disappointed after aspiring for the Sircilla seat had now joined the BRS in the presence of IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on October 22, when the first list of BJP candidates was announced. Another leader Lagisetti Srinivas also tried for a Sircilla ticket. However, the seat was allocated to non-local candidate Rani Rudrama Reddy.

Senior party leader Mudiganti Ravinder Reddy is contemplating contesting as rebel candidate in Jagtial constituency. Hailing from the RSS family, Ravinder Reddy, who contested in the 2014 election, hoped for the ticket, but the seat was allocated to former Jagtial municipal chairperson, Dr Boga Sravani.

Leaders in Korutla segment are also unhappy with the allocation of the party ticket to Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind. Padmashali community people, who demanded political parties to allocate tickets to community people, are disappointed with BJP decision to give Korutla seat to Arvind. Padmashali associations, which observed the Korutla constituency bandh on Friday, have decided to work against the BJP in the next elections.