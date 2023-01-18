BJP does not believe in federal spirit: D Raja

Khammam: CPI general secretary D Raja said the BJP does not believe in the federal spirit and was promoting a unitary State model, which would be disastrous for the country.

To counter these illogical ideas of BJP, all the secular and democratic parties should join together to fight against the BJP and dethrone it from power in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, he said.

To derive political mileage and gain upmanship, the BJP government at the Centre was trying to change the Constitution and democratic rules.

“If India’s secular fabric needs to be intact and the republic values are maintained, then BJP should be removed from power,” Raja stressed, adding this message that should echo from Khammam, which was known for its revolutionary history.

Raja also pointed out that Governors in non-BJP ruling states were interfering with State administration and creating issues. This was happening in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and New Delhi, he said.

The CPI general secretary also complimented Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for implementing innovative welfare and development measures in the State. People in Telangana do not confront power cuts and they do not have drinking water issues. Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima were revolutionary programmes for the welfare of farming community, he added.