BJP evolves new strategy eyeing next elections in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:56 PM, Sat - 2 July 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is a cosmopolitan city and the Bharatiya Janatha Party (BJP) is adopting new strategies to seek support from different communities with an eye on the next elections in the State. Senior BJP leaders, including Chief Ministers and others, who arrived in the city to participate in the party National Executive Committee meeting, have been directed to interact with different linguistic communities in the city.

As part of these plans, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai met Kannada community leaders, while former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje interacted with Rajasthani community people on Saturday.

During their meeting, the BJP leaders reportedly spoke about the current political situation across the country. They also briefed about the welfare and development initiatives being taken up by the BJP Government.

The BJP leaders arrived in the city to participate in the party meeting but undercurrent there seems to be a different agenda. It was a general practice to convene such meetings during elections but there was at least one year time for elections, pointed out a senior Congress leader.

In addition to these meetings, BJP representatives have been assigned the task of visiting all the 119 Assembly constituencies. They have been asked to interact with local people and list out the issues being faced by them.

They would submit a report on their interactions and all this was part of the party’s expansion plans in Telangana, BJP Telangana inchagre Tarun Chugh had said on Friday.