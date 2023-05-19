BJP failed to address BCs’ issues: MLA Jogu Ramanna

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:38 PM, Fri - 19 May 23

MLA Ramanna addresses press personnel in Adilabad on Friday.

Adilabad: BRS MLA Jogu Ramanna strongly criticised the BJP leaders, asserting that they lack the moral rights to comment about the issues faced by the backward communities. He pointed out that though these communities constitute 60 percent of the nation’s population and have been consistently ignored by the BJP-led union government.

Addressing the mediapersons here on Friday, Ramanna questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s track record in addressing the concerns of BCs during his nine-year tenure. He highlighted that while the Telangana Legislative Assembly approved a bill offering 33 percent reservations for these communities in government jobs and educational opportunities, the Centre was yet to respond.

Ramanna expressed his dismay at the mere allocation of Rs 2,000 crore from a State budget of Rs 45,000 crore for the welfare of Backward Communities by the union government. In contrast, he highlighted that Telangana has earmarked Rs 6,000 crore for the same purpose. Further, Ramanna criticised the BJP for failing to make an impact in the elections to the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, despite announcing several freebies.

The MLA lamented that the implementation of the creamy layer method in admissions to central educational institutions and job recruitment has prevented the BC students from receiving the benefits they deserve. He accused the BJP of acting against the interests of the BC and emphasised that the State has established educational institutions that have benefitted 1.81 lakh BC students, with an expenditure of Rs 888 crore.

District Library Chairman Rauthu Manohar, Mandal Parishad President Gandrath Ramesh, and Agriculture Market Committee Vice Chairman Bommakanti, were also present.

