BJP finds fault with Minister Srinivas Goud for opening fire into air

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:24 PM, Sun - 14 August 22

Source: Facebook/Raghunandan Rao Madhavaneni.

Hyderabad: BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao here on Sunday found fault with the Prohibition and Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud for opening fire into air during an event organised to mark the 75 years of India’s Independence Day celebrations in Mahbubnagar on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference here, he sought to know the need for the Minister to open fire with the weapon of a personal security officer (PSO). Referring to the claims that the Minister fired rubber bullets, Rao asked the police department whether all the PSOs allotted to the MLAs were having rubber bullets in their weapons.

“If the police department fails to conduct a proper probe into the incident by sending the weapon for examination by forensic experts, then I will file a petition in the High Court,” he said. He demanded that the government order a probe into the incident with the help of a retired judge.