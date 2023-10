| Bjp Former Mla Kunja Satyavathi Passed Away

09:13 PM, Mon - 16 October 23

Hyderabad: Kunja Satyavathi, a former MLA and prominent BJP leader, passed away on Monday due to health complications, according to party sources.