BJP functionary attempts immolation urging leadership not to renominate

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 February 2024, 08:57 PM

File photo (Source: Twitter/Arvind Dharmapuri).

Hyderabad: Jagtial BJP leaders and workers staged a protest on Friday in front of the BJP State office in the city, demanding the party leadership not to renominate Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

Among them, an activist named Satish attempted self-immolation, but party workers swifty stopped him and snatched away the petrol bottle from him.

The BJP functionaries protested by displaying placards and raised slogans such as “We want justice, Arvind down down, and Arvind kho hatao BJP bachao.”

The functionaries complained that Arvind was doing injustice to the party workers and insulting senior leaders.

They warned that if Arvind was renominated they would ensure that he lost the polls.