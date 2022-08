BJP leader Gnanendra Prasad found hanging in Miyapur

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:49 PM, Mon - 8 August 22

Hyderabad: BJP State Executive member Gnanendra Prasad was found hanging in his residence at Allwyn Colony in Miyapur on Monday. He is suspected to have died by suicide.

Sources said Prasad, a leader from Serlingampally, was reportedly upset for the last few days.

His family members rushed him to a nearby private hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.