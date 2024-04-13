BJP leader joins Congress in Sangareddy

13 April 2024

Sangareddy: A key leader of the BJP in the district, Pulimamidi Raju, who had contested and lost from Sangareddy in the recent Assembly elections, quit the party and joined the Congress in the presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Medak In-charge Minister Konda Surekha, senior Congress leader T Jagga Reddy, Congress Medak candidate Neelam Madhu and other leaders accompanied him to the Chief Minister’s office. Raju, who is also president of the Mudiraj Maha Sabha Medak district wing, had got 20,921 votes in assembly elections. He was earlier with the BRS.