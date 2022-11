BJP leaders condole death of superstar Krishna

Published Date - 04:55 PM, Tue - 15 November 22

File Photo of Superstar Krishna.

Hyderabad: State BJP leaders have condoled the death of veteran actor and producer Ghattamaneni Krishna on Tuesday.

In a condolence message, BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay said he was deeply saddened by the news of the passing away of superstar Krishna. “It’s a great loss to cinema and Telugu people, he said.

Rajya Sabha member K Laxman expressed shock over the demise of Krishna and said Telugu people would always remember him for his acting and generousness.