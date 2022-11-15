Krishna couldn’t recover after cardiac arrest: Doctors

Published Date - 11:35 AM, Tue - 15 November 22

Hyderabad: Popular veteran Telugu actor Krishna had remained in an extremely critical state after suffering cardiac arrest on Monday with multi-organ failure and severe hypoxic brain injury. He passed away at 4.09 am on Tuesday morning, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), Continental Hospitals, Dr Guru N Reddy in a medical bulletin, said.

“Over the last 24-hours, Ghattameneni Krishna continued to remain in an extremely critical state, following his admission to our emergency ward with cardiac arrest. On resuscitation, he was shifted to ICU. He remained critically ill with multi-organ failure and severe hypoxic brain injury. All necessary acute critical care treatment was provided by various consultants,” Dr Guru N Reddy said.

Family members of Krishna were continuously engaged and informed by a team of doctors led by CMD, Dr Guru N Reddy. It was decided late evening with family members and all the consultants not to pursue further supportive care given his dismal prognosis and to keep his final moments painless and peaceful, the CMD said.

We express our deepest condolences to his family, well-wishers and fans across the globe. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family in this hour of grief. We request everyone to respect the family’s privacy, the doctors added.