BJP leaders resorting to vicious politics for votes: KTR

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:10 PM, Sat - 11 June 22

Khammam: BJP leaders have been resorting to vicious politics and dividing the society on communal lines for votes alleged IT Minister KT Rama Rao. The TRS leadership believes in communal harmony and works for the development and welfare of the people, he said addressing Pattana Pragathi meeting here on Saturday. In a day-long tour in Khammam he launched several development works.

Rama Rao called upon the BJP leadership to come forward to build a peaceful, prosperous and developed society but not cause chaos for selfish political needs. He detested the politics based on caste and religion. The IT Minister along with Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar inaugurated a cable-stayed suspension bridge and musical fountain at Lakaram tank bund, 240 double bedroom houses at KCR Towers, Telukalapalli and Bruhat Palle Vanam (SUDA Park) at Raghunathapalem.

Rama Rao inaugurated City Central Library, laid the foundation stone for a sewerage treatment plant at Prakash Nagar, inaugurated a fecal sludge treatment plant (FSTP) at Danavaigudem, besides other development works.

Activists of PDSU tried to obstruct Rama Rao convoy to submit a memorandum and they were arrested by police. TRS Lok Sabha floor leader, MP Nama Nageswar Rao, ZP Chairman L Kamal Raju, MLAs V Venkateshwara Rao, M Nageshwar Rao, K Upender Reddy, L Ramulu Naik, Mayor P Neeraja, SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar and senior TRS leader Gundala Krishna accompanied the IT Minister.