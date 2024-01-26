BJP leadership to allot LS tickets based on survey in Telangana

Hyderabad: With the BJP leadership reportedly deciding to select candidates based on the survey being conducted by the party, the ticket aspirants in the State are in tremendous pressure as there are reports that the party may announce candidates names for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections in January end or early February.

Recently, union Home Minister Amit Shah, too, announced that ticket allocations would be determined based on survey reports, even for sitting MPs and that only candidates who are capable of winning their seat would be given a ticket. Sources in the party stated that after the party leadership decided to take a call with regard to selection of candidates based on the survey report, even the sitting MPs are under pressure and are trying to influence party leaders and people to give positive reports about them.

Union Tourism Minister and State BJP president G Kishan Reddy, who is also keen to retain his Secunderabad Lok Sabha seat, during an interaction with the party leaders made it clear that Lok sabha ticket allocation would be purely survey-based. He also hinted that the party candidates names would be finalised during Amit Shah’s visit to the State on January 28. He reportedly told ticket aspirants that the party Parliamentary Board, which takes the call on selection of candidates, might announce Lok Sabha candidate list next week.

It is learnt that the decision of the party leadership was causing unrest among the party Lok Sabha members from Telangana and many of them have started hectic lobbying. The BJP MPs, who took renominations for granted, are now striving to influence the survey by conducting meetings with cadres and interacting with the people of their constituencies. Since three of the sitting MPs, who contested the recently held assembly elections failed to win, they fear that a negative survey outcome could jeopardise their political future.

This time there is a lot of demand for Lok Sabha tickets in the party as the aspirants believe that if they get a ticket their victory is certain as people of the State will vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Last time the BJP managed to win four seats and its vote share touched 19 per cent. This time it is planning to win over 10 seats and get 35 percent of the vote share.