BJP MLA lodges complaint against police personnel in his constituency

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:25 PM, Fri - 1 April 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao here on Friday lodged a complaint against the police personnel in his constituency for their partisan attitude towards him while taking part in development works.

In a complaint submitted to the Director-General of Police M Mahendar Reddy here, he said the police personnel remained as mute spectators when unidentified persons attempted to attack him during the inauguration of a mini vegetable market at Gudikandula village in Togunta.

He requested the DGP to order a probe into the incident and punish those who were involved in it. Meanwhile, BJP MLA Eatala Rajender on Friday demanded that the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao purchase every grain from farmers.

