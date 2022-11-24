BJP, MRPS workers join TRS in presence of Medak MP

MP said the TRS would certainly retain power in the State by scoring a landslide victory in the coming assembly elections.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:52 PM, Thu - 24 November 22

Medak: Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy has said the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) would certainly retain power in the State by scoring a landslide victory in the coming assembly elections.

Talking to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and MRPS activists from Valloor village of Narsingi Mandal, who joined the TRS on Thursday, the MP said many opposition party workers were joining the TRS as the State government was giving utmost priority to the welfare of the poor.

As the backward classes of the State were enjoying the fruits of the development, Prabhakar Reddy hoped that the same sections of the people would vote for the TRS to form the government for a third consecutive time.