‘BJP not going to field any sitting MPs in coming election,’ claims SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

By PTI Published Date - 2 February 2024, 11:00 PM

File Photo

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said that the BJP is not going to give tickets to its (Lok Sabha) MPs in the state except one.

“I am going to give you some breaking news. The BJP is going to cut the tickets of its MPs, except one. It is heard that he wants to change his seat,” Yadav told reporters here, without taking the name of the excepted MP.

“The Samajwadi Party is moving forward towards victory, and I am hopeful that the PDA will defeat the NDA. PDA is about those, who are 90 per cent of the people, who are harassed by corruption, inflation and unemployment,” he said.

An SP coinage, PDA refers to the ‘Pichchde, Dalit, Alpsankhyak’ – backwards and minority — group that forms a large part of the state’s population. He added, “Despite the ‘double-engine’ government and the 10 years of budget, inflation has not decreased.”

Yadav said that all the promises the Bharatiya Janata Party made to the farmers are yet to be fulfilled. “If anyone has made the farmers sad, it is the BJP,” said the former UP chief minister.