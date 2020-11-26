BJP poll manifesto a classic lift, copy-paste job

Literally endorsing several unique initiatives of the TRS govt, it carries at least six photographs pertaining to various works carried out by the administration and even lifts a few points from the TRS manifesto

Hyderabad: It can’t get any better for the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi! The BJP, which has been crying hoarse about the alleged failures of the State government, has literally endorsed several unique initiatives of the TRS administration by carrying pictures of these schemes and programmes in their manifesto for the December 1 GHMC elections.

Coming as it does just a couple of days after Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy mocked the TRS manifesto as ‘old wine in new bottle,’ the BJP manifesto that carries at least six photographs pertaining to works carried out by the TRS government clearly indicates that thinking out of the box does not come easy to the saffron party leadership. What is ironical is that former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who released the manifesto amid much fanfare here, spoke about how the party wanted to “release the State from the clutches of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao” even as he held the manifesto containing pictorial evidence of the good work done by the TRS government.

Prominent among the photographs pertaining to the ongoing programmes of the GHMC which were used in the manifesto are SHE toilets with new GHMC stickers, the modern Women’s Police Station at Saroornagar, green-capping at Jawaharnagar dumpyard, the sidewalk developed along Musi River near Telangana State High Court, Hyderabad Metro Rail, and Charminar Pedestrianisation Project, among others. The party promised to take up these works that have already been carried out or grounded by the TRS government.

The BJP also did some cut-and-paste job, lifting promises from the TRS manifesto such as free drinking water to the city denizens and free power to caste-based professions in the city. Chandrashekhar Rao had already announced that salons, laundries and dhobi ghats across the State would be given free power.

Quick to spot an opportunity, TRS working president and Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao tweeted saying he was glad that the BJP manifesto writers chose pictures of the works carried out by the TRS government. He said the TRS would take it as a compliment for the work done by the TRS government. “But let me remind you what they say in Hyderabad — ‘Nakal Maarne Ke Liye Bhi Akal Chahiye’ (One must have brains even to copy),” he added.

