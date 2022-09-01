BJP ready to contest elections any time: Kishan Reddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:29 PM, Thu - 1 September 22

(Source: Twitter/G Kishan Reddy) Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday said the BJP was ready to contest whenever the elections were held in the State.

Hyderabad: Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday said the BJP was ready to contest whenever the elections were held in the State. Interacting with media persons, he said the byelection to the Munugode assembly constituency would be conducted along with the elections in other States. However, the BJP was ready to contest whenever the elections were held, he said.

Referring to various questions posed by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Reddy sought to know how many 2BHK houses were constructed by the State government in the last eight years. Finding fault with the police for granting permission to the stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui’s show in the city recently, he asked how can the police give permission to Faruqui when several States denied permission to him for making unnecessary remarks against the Gods.

Faruqui’s show resulted in unnecessary law and order problems in the old city.

He recalled that the Chief Minister appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ensuring governance without any corruption in the country at a meeting in Gajwel. But after the BJP won the byelection in Huzurabad assembly constituency, the Chief Minister started saying that the NDA government was corrupt.

Reddy said the law and order was being maintained effectively in the country under the rule of Modi and a majority of people decided to support the government which would come to their rescue and resolve their problems.