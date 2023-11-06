Congress doling out false promises after killing people for six decades, says KTR

Karimnagar: BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday warned the public against falling for the false promises being doled out by the Congress, pointing out that the same party was behind the deaths of hundreds of people, especially the youth, in Telangana for six decades.

Advising the youth to exercise their votes after careful thought, Rama Rao said the BRS would continue its fight against the Congress, which had killed hundreds of people here by denying power, drinking water and water for irrigation.

Participating in BRS programmes at Sircilla, Vemulawada and Yellareddypet on Monday, he said that besides Vemulawada and Sircilla, each and every village located along with Manair River had participated enthusiastically in the Statehood movement under the leadership of K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Referring to the forthcoming elections as a battle between the feudal lords of Delhi and the four crore people in Telangana, he said Delhi always had issues with Telangana. The region of Telangana had got independence on September 17, 1948 and was developing on all fronts under the rule of the erstwhile Hyderabad State in 1956.

The then CM Burgula Ramakrishna Rao had prepared plans for construction of projects on Godavari and Krishna rivers. However, Rahul Gandhi’s grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru conspired to merge Telangana with the Andhra region in 1952. When local students opposed the merger, five students were shot dead by the Nehru government.

Setting aside the Fazal Ali Commission report, Telangana was merged with Andhra. Within 12 years, a separate State agitation began in 1968 in protest against the injustice done to Telangana people.

The then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi shot dead 370 youths. In order to send a message to Delhi, local people elected 11 Telangana Praja Samithi MPs and sent them to the Parliament. However, Indira Gandhi suppressed the aspirants of the people of Telangana by forcibly taking them into the Congress.

In 2001, Chandrashekhar Rao launched the separate State agitation again and achieved Telangana after fighting for 14 years. Believing Sonia Gandhi’s assurance, the BRS (then TRS) had entered into an alliance with the Congress.

However, Sonia Gandhi was no different and hundreds of people lost their lives fight for the separate State as the Congress kept breaking its promises. Following this, Chandrashekhar Rao went on a hunger strike, and when they were left with no other option, the Congress-led government had reluctantly agreed for the formation of Telangana, Rama Rao recalled.