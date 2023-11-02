KTR’s convoy inspected amidst Model Code of Conduct in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:54 PM, Thu - 2 November 23

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao’s convoy was stopped and inspected by police at Toopran in Medak district on Wednesday.

KTR cooperated with police personnel and allowed them to have an inspection. Later on, the police found nothing objectionable during their inspection and allowed the vehicles to move forward.

The Model Code of Conduct is in force in Telangana, which is scheduled to go for Assembly polls on November 3.