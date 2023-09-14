BJP should not talk about corruption: TMC leader

By ANI Published Date - 11:30 PM, Thu - 14 September 23

West Bengal Minister and TMC leader Shashi Panja said, We want to say to Dharmendra Pradhan to not talk about corruption. BJP should not talk about corruption. The first thing is that Abhishek Banerjee is not afraid

Kolkata: West Bengal Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shashi Panja on Thursday slammed Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and reiterated that BJP should not talk about corruption.

West Bengal Minister and TMC leader Shashi Panja said, “Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is in Bengal. He asked about Abhishek Banerjee and why is he so afraid? He also called him corrupt. We want to say to Dharmendra Pradhan to not talk about corruption. BJP should not talk about corruption. The first thing is that Abhishek Banerjee is not afraid. Whenever he has been asked any question on corruption or called by CBI and ED he has gone…” Following his questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had earlier said that he had done his duty and answered all questions to the best of his abilities.

“I have done my duty, I have come to the ED office, joined the investigation, faced the questions, answered to the best of my abilities to the questions that were asked to me,” Abhishek Banerjee said after ED’s questioning on Wednesday.

“Eventually, I have also assured them that every time they call me, I will come and answer them and cooperate with the probe and the investigating agencies and officers to the best of my understanding and abilities,” he added.

The TMC national general secretary said that the ED officials are wasting time and no conclusion will be reached like in previous instances when he was called for questioning.

“I have repeatedly said that they are wasting both their time and mine. It is not the fault of the agency officials. They are doing their duty. Even after 9-10 hours, there must have been zero conclusion. Every time I was called for questioning, the same conclusion had been reached,” Banerjee said.

Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Banerjee said, “Those who cannot fight politically misuse the agency in this way. Every time we are harassed, the public will support Trinamool Congress.

“Banerjee, who was summoned by the ED in connection with the alleged recruitment scam, appeared before the agency office in Kolkata on Wednesday.

