BJP Kothagudem chief Koneru Satyanarayana resigns, to join BRS

He called on Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and MLC K Kavitha and discussed his future course of action.

22 August 23

Hyderabad: In a major blow to the BJP barely days before union Home Minister Amit Shah’s public meeting at Khammam, the party’s Bhadradri Kothagudem district president Koneru Satyanarayana (Chinni) has resigned from the party.

Satyanarayana resigned on Tuesday from the post of district BJP president and the BJP primary membership. He called on Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and MLC K Kavitha and discussed his future course of action. According to sources, Satyanarayana is likely to join the BRS on Friday or Saturday. His father late Koneru Nageswara Rao served as a member of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for a long time.

Earlier in the day, the BJP State unit had suspended Satyanarayana from the party accusing him of anti-party activities. BJP state general secretary G Premender Reddy issued a statement stating that Satyanarayana was indulging in anti-party activities, hence the party decided to suspend him.

This came in the wake of Satyanarayana calling upon Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday night at Pragathi Bhavan, party sources said.

He contested from the Kothagudem Assembly constituency as the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidate in 2014 and later joined the BJP in 2017.