BJP Telangana continues brainstorming at Nadda’s residence to select candidates

Earlier in the day, the core group meeting was held at the BJP's Telangana poll incharge Prakash Javadekar's residence, which lasted for over seven hours.

By ANI Updated On - 08:15 PM, Thu - 19 October 23

New Delhi: Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party core group meeting got underway here again at the residence of party’s national president JP Nadda in the national capital on Thursday evening.

The BJP leaders both from Central leadership and Telangana are holding deliberations to prepare the list of party’s candidates for the November 30 polls.

BJP Telangana unit chief G Kishan Reddy, Tarun Chugh, K Laxman, DK Aruna, Sunil bansal and Sanjay Bandi were present in the meeting.

As per a source, in today’s meeting at Javadekar’s residence, BJP discussed the candidates for the 119-member legislative Assembly and also analysed candidate’s winnability.

“In today’s meeting, candidates’ winnability and ticket distribution were discussed. The party has decided the names of many candidates for Telangana elections but there are some candidates among them who are planning to jump ship. So, the party is discussing the most important candidates among them, establishing dialogue with them and there is also discussion on removing some names who are not dedicated for the party,” the source said, adding that party’s Central Election Committee meeting is also likely to be held tomorrow for Telangana, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh polls.

Meanwhile, the party has not yet announced its chief minister candidate and made it clear to fight the Telangana polls on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s face.

Earlier today, on being asked about party’s CM face, BJP’s OBC Morcha chief and senior BJP Telangana leader K Laxman said, “Modi ji is our ‘Brahmastra’. We will fight the elections in Modi ji’s name.” “The party high command will later decide who will be the CM….It (list of candidates) will happen in the next 2-4 days,” he told ANI.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on October 9 announced that the Telangana Assembly polls are scheduled to be held on November 30. The counting of votes will be done on December 3.

Telangana is set to witness a triangular contest between the BJP, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, and the Congress in the upcoming assembly election.

In the previous Assembly election held in 2018, BRS managed to win 88 seats out of 119 and had a dominant vote share of 47.4 per cent. Congress came in a distant second with 19 seats. Its vote share was 28.7 per cent.