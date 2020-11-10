BJP terms victory in Dubbak as vote against TRS

Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said voters all over the country along with Dubbak have blessed BJP

By | Published: 10:36 pm

Hyderabad: The BJP has termed the victory of its candidate M Raghunandan Rao in Dubbak by-election as a vote against the TRS government in the State. The party also attributed the victory to the power of youth, cadre and the candidate’s hard work.

Addressing a press conference after a victory rally at the State party headquarters here on Tuesday, State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said voters of Dubbak taught a lesson to TRS which believed that it would be a cake-walk victory for its candidate. “Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao did not even campaign in Dubbak. People realized that the Chief Minister who didn’t visit flood affected places in Hyderabad where he lives, would not even think of visiting Dubbak if there was any problem,” he said.

Stating that Telangana was all set for “Ram Rajya,” the BJP leader decried the police for allegedly trying to stop the BJP leaders from paying homage at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue and also at the Martyrs Memorial at Gun Park. “BJP will continue the present tempo in the ensuing GHMC elections and in the 2023 Assembly elections. We will not rest till we hoist the saffron flag on Golconda fort,” he said.

Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said voters all over the country along with Dubbak have blessed BJP. “All over the country, the elections considered as mini general elections, were peaceful including in Bihar. It was only in Dubbak where opposition party candidates and cadre were targeted and harassed with the help of police and official machinery,” he said.

