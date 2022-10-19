‘BJP will pay price for underestimating political awareness of people of Munugode’

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:43 PM, Wed - 19 October 22

Nalgonda: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy on Wednesday said the BJP was under estimating the political awareness of the people of Munugode assembly constituency and was thinking that they could win the by-poll with false promises.

Campaigning in Marriguda mandal, Niranjan Reddy said Munugode was synonymous with political awareness and agitations. However, the BJP was under-estimating the political awareness of the people of Munugode. The BJP candidate was thinking that he could win the elections with money power. The people of Munugode will give a historic verdict on November 6 and give a shock to the BJP, the Minister said.

Stating that the Narendra Modi government was pursuing anti-poor, anti-labor and anti- farmer policies for the last eight years, Niranjan Reddy said it was trying to create hurdles to the welfare schemes being implemented by the Telangana government. Hike in the prices of diesel and petrol was directly and indirectly causing financial burden on the poor and middle class families in the country. The prices of essential commodities had also become unaffordable for the common man due to the tax-minded policies of the BJP government. He charged Narendra Modi government with failure on all fronts. The BJP was trying to create a rift between the people to cover up the failure of its government, he added.

Stating that the Centre had not extended any funds for welfare schemes and development programmes in the State, he pointed out that the Chief Minister had turned Telangana into a model for welfare and development in the country by overcoming all odds.