BJP will rename Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar, says Yogi Adityanath

Hyderabad: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday called upon the people of Hyderabad to elect BJP that would facililtate changing the name of the city from Hyderabad to Bhagyanagaram.

Giving examples of cities that were renamed successfully in Uttar Pradesh after he took over as Chief Minister, Adithyanath promised that the BJP, if it comes to power in Hyderabad, will change the name of the city.

The UP Chief Minister, after landing at the Begumpet airport here, held a closed door meeting with party seniors and then reached Jeedimetla by road. Starting his road show from Malkajgiri Parliamentary constituency, his road show passed through Usha Mullapudi hospital road and culminated at Kukatpally.

Addressing the public at Kukatpally, Adityanath said the BJP successfully changed the names of Faizabad as Ayodhya and Allahabad as Prayagraj.

“We are not committing a crime by changing the name of Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar. It is not a religious name, it means a city of riches,” he said.

Terming India as a country of holy rivers, the UP Chief Minister alleged that rampant encroachments encouraged by the MIM and TRS had resulted in the recent deluge that sunk the city.

“Vote for BJP so that you have the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for assured development with the backing of Delhi. Ganga which was once the most polluted river has been cleaned in a phased manner under the “Namami Gange” programme and the water is pure enough to drink now,” he said.

Describing himself as a messenger from the land of Lord Rama, Adityanath said that while there was huge transformation going on elsewhere in the country, the TRS-MIM combine in Hyderabad had failed to deliver on their earlier promises.

