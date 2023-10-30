BJP will revamp TSPSC if voted to power: Kishan Reddy

Kishan Reddy said after coming to power in Telangana BJP will conduct competitive exams in a foolproof manner and provide jobs to unemployed youths

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:19 PM, Mon - 30 October 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: BJP State President G Kishan Reddy said if voted to power in Telangana, his party would take up complete revamp of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) and fill all the vacant posts in a systematic manner.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Kishan Reddy said his party after coming to power in the State would conduct competitive exams in a foolproof manner and provide jobs to unemployed youths. “We will organise the Rozgar Mela on the lines of the Central government and handover appointment orders to eligible candidates,”he said.

Commenting on the release of the second list of candidates for the upcoming assembly polls, Kishan Reddy said BJP’s Central Election Committee (CEC) was meeting on Wednesday to decide the second list. “Once the CEC finalises the list it will be announced,”he said. On BJP and Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party’s proposed poll alliance, he said the matter was under discussion and soon a decision would be taken.