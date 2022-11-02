BJP’s Etala blames TRS for Munugode violence

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:24 PM, Wed - 2 November 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday accused the ruling TRS of instigating the violence at Palivela of Munugode on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference here, BJP MLA Etala Rajender alleged that TRS workers had attacked him and party workers who were campaigning in Palivela. He claimed that the TRS workers purposefully tried to instigate BJP workers to get involved in violence through abuses and stone pelting.

“I was saved by my gunman or else I would have been seriously injured in the clashes. There was total chaos and fear in the constituency as TRS workers unleashed violence to create panic among the people and BJP cadre,” he alleged.

Accusing the police of remaining mute spectators during the violence, Rajender alleged that the police had failed in maintaining law and order in the constituency and in protecting opposition party leaders.

“Police even refused to file my complaint against TRS leaders who attacked my rally,” he alleged, also accusing the Telangana DGP of failing in his duty.