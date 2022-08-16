Work hard for party’s victory in Munugode: Etala Rajender

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:05 PM, Tue - 16 August 22

File Photo (Credits: Twitter)

Hyderabad: BJP MLA Etala Rajender on Tuesday advised the cadre to work hard for the party’s victory in the forthcoming byelection to Munugode Assembly constituency.

Speaking after welcoming leaders from other parties into BJP, he found fault with the high-handedness of the police for foisting false cases against those who are joining the BJP. ‘Is it justified on the part of the police to resort to such acts?” he asked.

In spite of pressure from all quarters and the police, the party leaders and activists should not lose their confidence and work for the party’s victory in Munugode. He said the party would always support the cadre on all fronts.

“We have worked hard till now and if we continue the same in the next few months, we will emerge victorious in the byelection,” he advised the cadre. Several leaders from other parties were evincing interest to join BJP, he added.