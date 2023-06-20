BJP’s internal troubles mount in Adilabad after MPLADS video

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:54 AM, Tue - 20 June 23

Hyderabad: A video in which Adilabad BJP MP Soyam Bapu Rao was seen allegedly admitting to using a part of Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) funds for constructing his residence and on his son’s marriage, has exposed the serious difference among BJP leaders in the district with the former now accusing his party leaders of manipulating the video to defame him.

In a video taken during a meeting of BJP leaders in Adilabad a few days ago, Bapu Rao was seen confessing that he used MPLAD funds for his personal use. After the video went viral, the BJP MP now claims that it was the handiwork of a few of his party leaders who did not like his rise in the party.

He alleged that district president Payal Shankar and Adilabad former MP Ramesh Rathod were spreading false propaganda against him and that they were behind the entire episode. “Some BJP leaders do not like my outspokenness. They are doing all these stunts to malign me and get rid of me,” he told media persons after the video went viral.

Refuting the allegation of misuse of MPLAD funds, Bapu Rao claimed that the funds were not utilized for development works in his constituency as he was busy with the construction of his house and son’s wedding. “There is no scope for a MP to use MPLAD funds for his personal use as there is an official procedure for spending the funds,” he said.

According to sources, the local officials too denied Soyam Bapu Rao using the MPLAD funds for personal use. They said there was no way an MP could use the MPLADS funds for the construction of his own house or for his son’s wedding as the money is meant for use for public purposes.

Party sources said all the claims about Bapu Rao misusing MPLAD funds were false and that it was the rivalry between the two groups that resulted in the video episode. Sources stated that Adilabad is an SC reserved Lok Sabha seat and there is a traditional rivalry between the Gonds and Lambada tribals. Since two traditional political rivals in the district Soyam Bapu Rao and Ramesh Rathod representing Gond and Lambada tribes respectively are in the same party a cold war was going between the duo dividing the party into two groups.

Bapu Rao joined the BJP ahead of 2019 elections and Rathod contested as the Congress candidate against him and lost the election. Later on Rathod joined the saffron brigade along with Huzurabad MLA Etala Rajender, who joined from BRS.

According to party sources, Bapu Rao is apprehensive that Rathod will emerge as a potential rival to him as Payala Shankar and district in-charge A Srinivas were backing Rathod’s candidature. The sources claim that the video episode is the outcome of the power struggle between the two groups. There is also a talk in the party tha Bapu Rao will be joining Congress before the Lok Sabha polls.